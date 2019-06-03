Share:

LAHORE - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore will remain open on June 4 (Tuesday) in connection with the paper of English (Compulsory) Part-1, Intermediate Annual Exam, 2019. This was stated by BISE Lahore Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that all the staff will be present in the office to perform their duties. New roll number slips have been despatched by the board but the previously-issued roll number slips will also be valid for the said paper. The students can also download their roll number slips from the official website of the Lahore board, he added.