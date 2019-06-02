Share:

MISSISSIPPI-Britney Spear s feels ‘’so blessed’’ to be in a wonderful place with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The ‘Piece of Me’ hitmaker took to photo sharing site Instagram to share a photo of her wonderful neighbourhood as she enjoyed a bike ride with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. In an Instagram video, she shared: ‘’I’m so blessed to have this in my neighbourhood. It feels like a piece of heaven!!! (sic)’’

Britney is going through a tough time as of late after she claimed in court that her father Jamie Spears committed her to a mental health facility against her will as she bids to be freed of her conservatorship.

The insider said: ‘’When she was in the facility, Britney spoke nonstop about going home and seeing her boys, and that is the very first thing she did. She wants to spend every moment she can with them and can’t wait for their summer break to begin. While everyone warned her to take it slow and give herself time in the facility, Britney missed her routine and just being in her own bed. She has come such a long way. She’s had years of therapy and care, and this time, she knew the signs when she needed help. With the support of [boyfriend] Sam Asghari and her father she made the decision to get help and she’s very proud of that.’’

Britney had recently insisted ‘’all is well’’ with her following her decision to seek treatment at a mental health facility. In a video on Instagram, she said: ‘’Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me.”