LAHORE - Underlining the need to raise awareness about thalassaemia, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Sunday said that people donating blood and money for patients of this fatal disease are doing great service to humanity. He was speaking as chief guest along with his wife at an Iftar dinner hosted by Sundas Foundation in honour of child patients here at foundation’s Shadman office. The chief secretary and his wife also inquired after child patients and distributed gifts among them. Khokhar said that organisations serving humanity deserve praise. He said the government was furthering welfare programmes in collaboration with welfare organisations having good repute like Sundas Foundation and it would continue extending support to such institutions.