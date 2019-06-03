Share:

Canada decided to temporarily suspend operations at the country’s Embassy in Venezuela, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

The minister said that the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro limited the possibility for some foreign missions to function in the country.

"At the end of this month, Canadian diplomats in Venezuela will no longer be in a position to obtain diplomatic accreditation under the Maduro regime, and their visas will expire. Therefore, we are left with no choice but to temporarily suspend our operations at the Embassy of Canada to Venezuela, effective immediately," the statement published on Sunday reads.

Canada will continue to provide consular assistance to Canadians in Venezuela through the embassy in Colombia, according to Freeland.

Large-scale protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on January 21 soon after he was sworn in for a new term. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim leader of the country. A number of Western countries, including the United States, backed his claim. Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet. Russia, China, and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.