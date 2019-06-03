Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice and sought a report from the regional police officer on the body of a seven-year-old girl that was found in Multan. He has directed the authorities to arrest the accused at the earliest, adding that provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family.

STUDENT FUNDS: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his strong indignation over the authorities’ failure in issuing funds to students studying in China on scholarships well in time and sought a report from the higher education department secretary on this issue. On his instructions, steps were taken to release funds amounting to Rs200 million and the audit copy has been signed in this regard. He has ordered release of funds by tomorrow at any cost and made it clear that such negligence will not be tolerated again. It is the responsibility of the concerned department to release funds on time and students should not face any difficulty in future, he said.

ROAD ACCIDENT: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four persons of a family in a road accident on Musa Khel Road in Mianwali. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report from the administration.