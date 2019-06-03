Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF - Crime rate has climbed up in Sharaqpur Sharif ahead of Eidul Fitr, according to police sources.

Dr Adeel Liaqat Bhatti, a Medical Officer at Children Hospital Lahore, was on the way back home in Sharaqpur Sharif on a motorcycle the other night.

He just reached near Taridday Wali Stop when he was intercepted by four robbers, riding two different bikes, who robbed him of Rs15,000 cash, a cell phone, a wrist watch, and a gold ring.

In another incident, four robbers took away a motorcycle, Rs5,000 cash, and 1200 chicks from the poultry farm of Zafar Iqbal in Chak 22.

On the other hand, a 20 years old girl named Iqra, a resident of Bara Adda Sharaqpur Sharif, was kidnapped. Her family got a complaint filed at Sharaqpur Sharif police station. Investigation was underway.