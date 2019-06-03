Share:

KARACHI - First Eid Special train on Sunday left for Peshawar from the metropolis.

As per details, the ministry had announced to launch five special trains to facilitate the masses on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr and the first train has left for Peshawar from the Cantt station Karachi. The second special train will leave for Lahore from the metropolis tomorrow.

The first train is carrying 775 passengers. The special train will reach Peshawar tomorrow via Hyderabad, Bahawalpur and Multan.

On the other hands, another special train carrying 1,000 passengers left for Rawalpindi from Quetta station and was comprised of 10 bogies.

It is pertinent to mention here that railways ministry announced to launch five special trains on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.