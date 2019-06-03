Share:

MUZAFFARGARH/ MIANWALI - Eight members of two families including a couple and their two kids died in two road accidents occurred in different areas here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, a speeding Mazda truck rammed into a carry pick-up van, carrying nine members of a same family. Resultantly four persons died and five others sustained critical injuries. The accident occurred on Mianwali Road near Shahwala.

The plice and rescuers suspected that speeding was the cause of the accident. According to rescuers, three persons died on the spot who were identified as 40-year-old Rafique, son of Wajid, 38-year-old Majid, son of Imam Baksh and 45-yerar-old Tehsin, son of Shimla Khan while six others sustained critical injuries who were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 but one of them also succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The injured were admitted to hospital where their condition is stated to be critical. The dead and injured persons are said to be from the same family and residents of Uch Sharif, District Bahawalpur. According to police, the family members were on the way to hometown from Rawalpindi in a carry pick-up van for Eid celebration. The rescuers responded well in time and shifted the injured and dead bodies to hospital. The police have started investigation into the accident.

In Mianwali, a trailer crushed a car, carrying six members of a family - a couple their four children. As result, the couple and two children died on the spot while two other children sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital.

According to police and rescuers, the road crash took place on Moosa Khel Road, where a trailer crush a car, resulting in death of four family members including two children. The deceased couple was identified as policeman Muhammad Khan, his wife and two children. The bodies and inured were moved to hospital.

The police have started investigation into the incident.