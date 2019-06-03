Share:

LAHORE - A 60-year-old man was tortured to death by armed bandits during a robbery at a shop in Ghaziabad police precincts on Sunday. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Irshad, a resident of district Gujrat. The deceased was working as salesman at a shop located on a busy road in Ghaziabad.

Police sources said that two gunmen forced their entry into the shop and demanded cash and valuables. When Irshad tried to offer resistance, the bandits hit him in the head with the butt of their pistols.

As a result, the 60-year-old man sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The robbers collected Rs 30,000 and mobile phones and fled on their two-wheeler. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped.

The police later registered a murder case against unidentified gunmen and launched the investigation with no arrest made so far.

FOUND DEAD: A 32-year-old man was found dead at his house in Mustafabad, rescue workers said on Sunday. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Asad Iqbal, a resident of Mian Meer Colony. The police were investigating the death.