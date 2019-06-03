Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that ease of doing business in the country is priority of his government, saying that reforms in the Federal Boar Revenue (FBR) were being introduced to restore confidence of business community on government’s system of tax collection.

Talking to a delegation of renowned industrialists and representatives of business community here on Sunday, Prime Minister said ease of doing business will attract not only investors but also strengthen economy and reforms in the FBR were being introduced to restore confidence of business community on government’s system of tax collection “Purpose of meeting with the business people occasionally is to seek the confidence of the business community,” he said, adding that information technology could play a vital role for good governance and welfare of the people.

He said imposing taxes is not objective of the government instead it aims at facilitating tax payers.

“Government desires Pakistani exports should be compatible in terms of quality and price with products of manufactured by other countries,” he maintained.

He said government wanted to take business community on board while formulating policies regarding industry and commerce so that impediments and bottlenecks in doing business could be removed. The PM urged the business community to play a leading role for the development of Pakistan economy and the government will facilitate.

He said the business community should take advantage of government’s Asset Declaration Scheme.