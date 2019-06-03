Share:

ISLAMABAD : The federal cabinet will meet today to discuss the political and economic situation in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the cabinet meeting.

As per practice, the cabinet meeting takes place on every Tuesday but it has been rescheduled for today owning to Eid holidays commencing from Tuesday.

The cabinet is likely to give approval to the government’s Haj policy. The prime minister would take the cabinet on board about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and OIC conference held in Makkah.