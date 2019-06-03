Share:

OKARA - A fake Pir along with his wife and seven other accomplices was booked for allegedly raping a girl for a year and extorting money and gold jewellery from her here the other day. In Kot Mushtaq, near Hujra Shah Moqeem, a fake Pir named Lal Khan s/o Manzoor Ahmed Arain, his wife Majidan Bibi, and son Ahmed distributed talisman in exchange of money. Many men and women became their accomplices in the malpractice. Majidan Bibi used to visit the house of the aforesaid girl in the neighbourhood. She many times took the girl to her house and introduced her to her husband Pir Lal Khan. He developed an illicit relation with the girl which continued for at least a year. He snapped nude photos of the girl and started blackmailing her into paying money. The girl was forced to give him 80 tola of gold jewellery and Rs800,000 under fear of ignominy. During one year, she underwent abortion thrice at the hands of Majidan Bibi and an unknown midwife. The other day, her engagement was settled somewhere. Her mother found the jewellery and cash lost in the house. On query, the girl told her mother about what had happened to her. Her family got a case registered with Hujra Shah Moqeem police. Pir Lal Khan, his family and accomplices fled from the area, and are still at large.