KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that it is a need of hour that public and private sectors should come together to eliminate the stunting crisis in Pakistan, which caused due to malnutrition, resulting in stunted/impaired growth in the children of Pakistan.

This he said while celebrating the power of milk on World Milk Day along with children of SoS village in collaboration with Engro Food limited at Governor House on Sunday.

Governor Imran Ismail said: “Every Pakistani child has a right to healthy nutrition, as reported 45% of the children in Pakistan are facing stunted growth due to malnutrition. The Public and Private sector need to play their roles in countering this challenge. We appreciate Engro Foods commitment to provide better nutrition to Pakistan. It shows their dedication towards a healthier and stronger nation. “I am sure that private and public sector stakeholders will continue to play their role in fighting the challenges of stunting and malnutrition. I urge the Sind Food Authority to implement Minimum Pasteurization Law across Sindh just like it is done in other province.

We as a nation need to ensure safe and healthy growth of our children. It is their right. Give the children of Pakistan the right of growth that they deserve.

Once the children of our nation are strong, the future of our nation will be strong.”