HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has advised the federal government not to introduce new taxes or increase the existing ones on the business community because the taxes will adversely affect the economy. In a statement issued here on Sunday by the chamber’s President Farooq Shaikhani said if the upcoming federal budget levied new taxes or increased the existing one on the industrialists and the traders than the country’s economy would suffer. He said the government should consider the advise and recommendations of only the concerned people who understand the economy and its components.

“The business community is already paying a horde of taxes,” he said. Shaikhani said the new taxes would open the door for further corruption and tax evasion. He advised Prime Minister Imran Khan and Adviser Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to keep the export and rented sectors zero rated in the budget. “The government collected taxes against export and rented sector and than refunds the same after a lengthy process,” he said.