Share:

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said that the government was taking effective steps to provide modern healthcare to people at their doorstep. He stated these remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of dialysis centre at Khanewal DHQ Hospital here the other day.

The DC said that as per the vision of CM Punjab, the administration was upgrading the DHQ hospital, all THQ hospitals and BHUs of Khanewal district.

The DC said that 10 dialysis machines had been installed in the hospital and 20 patients would avail facility of dialysis on a daily-basis. “The dialysis machines have been installed in line with Punjab government’s health policy,” he added.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Maria Mumtaz, District Health Officer Dr Fazlur Rehman and others were also present. Civil society, political and religious circles appreciated the efforts of the district administration.

Lailatul Qadr observed with reverence

Like other parts of the country, people in Khanewal district observed Lailatul Qadr with reverence and religious fervour.

On the occasion, people offered special prayers at mosques and homes. They also prepared special foods and distributed them to their neighbours.

Most of the mosques in the district were beautifully illuminated. After Isha prayers, Quran completion ceremonies were held at local mosques. A large number of faithful participated in the ceremonies where they were distributed sweets. People remained busy offering prayers all the night, seeking forgiveness for their sins from the All-Merciful. They also prayed for the prosperity and development of Pakistan and the whole Muslim world. The police had ensured strict security measures outside mosques on special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Ch.

poisonous meal send six of family to hospital

Eight members of a family became unconscious after eating poisonous rice in Abbas Nagar here on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the family members included six children and two women. Members of the family told The Nation that at the time of Iftar, an unknown person knocked the door and gave cooked rice to the children. They ate that rice at the time of Iftar and started vomiting, adding that it continued until they fainted.

At the time of Sehri, their neighbours felt that there was no movement in their house and when the neighbours came they found the family unconscious. They called Rescue 1122. The rescue shifted the family to District Headquarters Hospital where they are in serious condition. Name of the children are: Noor, Sadia, Hadi, Ali, and Talha.