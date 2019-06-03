Share:

Atletico Madrid's French international forward Antoine Griezmann remains tight lipped about where he will play his football next season.

Griezmann announced in May that he will be leaving Atletico Madrid this summer, but has so far not said which club will pay the 134 million US dollar buyout clause on his contract.

FC Barcelona look to be favorites to buy the Frenchman, but other sides such as Manchester United or even Paris Saint Germain or Manchester City could be interested.

Griezmann scored France's second goal in their 2-0 win in a Friendly over Bolivia on Sunday and when asked when his future would be resolved, he replied "I don't know, it's a good question and everything will happen in good time."

The striker has two further international games to play before starting his holidays, with European qualifying ties against Turkey on June 8th and against Andorra on June 11th.

However, given that his buyout clause doesn't officially drop from 200 million euros to the much more accessible figure of 120 million euros until July 1st, it is unlikely the forward's future will be officially resolved beforehand.