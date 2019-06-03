Share:

LAHORE - PML-N’s Vice-President and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Sunday called for accountability of NAB Chairman, saying the bureau had no evidence to proceed against him.

“If the Accountability Bureau could not bring any evidence [of corruption] against me, then I will appeal to the Chief Justices of Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court to prosecute the NAB chairman and my bail petition should be heard later,” he said, while addressing a press conference at party’s Model Town office here.

Hamza challenged the accountability bureau to prove the charges against him and he would quit politics. “If the NAB brings any evidence against me, I will apologise from the nation and quit politics forever,” he said, adding that NAB chairman should be held accountable for maligning him in a media interview.

“If the institutions can do accountability of persons holding big offices, then they should also do the same in case of NAB chairman,” he argued.

Hamza demanded formation of a larger bench to investigate charges leveled by NAB chairman against him in that interview. “In my case, NAB chairman himself prepared the questionnaire,” he said.

PML-N leader termed the NAB action against him as the outcome of an unholy alliance between Niazi (PM) and NAB. He alleged that Imran Khan had a meeting with NAB chairman immediately after taking oath of his office.

He lamented that NAB team raided his house for two days despite the fact that he had bail orders from the court. “Had we been thieves, I would not have returned leaving my ailing daughter at a London hospital and likewise, Mian Nawaz Sharif would not have returned leaving his ailing wife there,” he averred, adding that NAB could not prove corruption of a penny against Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

He recalled that he had spent six months as prisoner at Adiala Jail at the age of 18 and was forced to sit in NAB office for six to seven hours during Musharraf’s rule. “Who will return me my 10 years?” he asked.

He also castigated the government for filing reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, saying that the rulers had now come to a level that they had started humiliating the honourable judges. “They leaked the news [of reference] first while Justice Isa came to know of the development later,” he said, adding that it was the same unit also maligning the politicians.

Hamza in his presser also targeted the government for its failures on the economic front. “Present government has received Rs 1000 billion additional loans in the first nine months while a decrease of 52 per cent has been witnessed in direct foreign investment. The growth rate has declined to three percent and the dollar is touching the highest mark vis-à-vis Pakistani rupee,” he explained. He also criticised the government for over 125 per cent increase in prices of gas, electricity, medicines and edible items in the last nine months.

Hamza said inflation had become unbearable. He said courts must summon NAB chief and journalist over interview controversy.