Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the New Pakistan Housing Scheme was a positive initiative of PTI government as it would trigger growth in the current stagnant economy, create plenty of new jobs, reduce housing shortage and steer the country out of current economic challenges.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that housing industry was inter-connected with 40 plus industries including cement, steel, marble, light engineering and others, therefore, the growth of this industry would trigger the growth and development of all allied industries leading to acceleration in the business and economic activities in the country. Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that construction of a single house provided source of income to many people and implementation of this mega housing project to build 5 million houses would provide income to millions of people that would help in reducing unemployment and poverty from the country. He said this huge project would also provide youth good prospects to set up many new construction related businesses and thus would promote entrepreneurship in the country as well.