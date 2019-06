Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to system up-gradation and necessary maintenance. The power supply of Azizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allam Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shahzad, Kamalabad feeders and surrounding areas would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 12:00pm.