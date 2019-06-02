Share:

CALIFORNIA - According to director Matthew Vaughn, Marvel should incorporate ‘Fantastic Four’ into its Cinematic Universe as soon as possible.

The 48-year-old filmmaker - who previously produced 2015’s ‘Fantastic Four’ - has insisted that following Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox, Marvel should quickly bring the franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He reflected: ‘’As the man that produced the last terrible ‘Fantastic Four’ - and I will say that because I said it from day one, but no one listened to me - I think ‘Fan Four’ is, for me, it’s the live action version of ‘The Incredibles’.

‘’It’s probably the most, I think, commercially viable Marvel Comic. Kevin Feige will get ahold of that and probably make a masterpiece.’’ By contrast, Matthew - who is married to model Claudia Schiffer - believes Marvel should adopt a more cautious approach to another of its new assets, ‘X-Men’. The director - who also helmed 2011’s ‘X-Men: First Class’ - told Cinema Blend: ‘’I imagine that might get put on ice for a little bit. I think it needs a little bit of breathing room.

‘’They made a hell of a lot since ‘First Class’, if you think about it. ‘Fan Four’ would be the thing I’d like to see them do next. Disney and ‘Fan Four’ and Marvel is a really potent combination.’’