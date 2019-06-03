Share:

GUJRANWALA : Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal Cheema paid a surprise visit to Model Children Home Gujranwala and distributed Eid gifts to children.

MPA Shaheen Raza, DG Gujranwala Development Authority Sheikh Amir Rehman, Director social welfare Malik Shafiq, deputy director Farooq Klair, incharge children home Miss Ziabun Nisa, information officer Munawar Hussain and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister inspected different sections of the model children home and facilities being provided to the children.

On the occasion, the minister said that the Punjab government is taking steps for betterment and rehabilitation of the abandoned children. He said that new computers would soon be provided to the children home and directed the children home administration to computerized record of the centre.

Later, the minister visited Shaheenabad Ramazan Bazaar and enquired from the citizens about subsidized daily-use items being provided in Sasta Ramazan Bazaar. While talking to the media, Ajamal Cheema said that the previous government constructed flyovers and metro bus only for commission but the present government is working only for welfare of the public.