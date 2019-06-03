Share:

ISLAMABAD - The construction of delayed-for-decade Mohmand dam will be completed before flood season of 2024.

Official sources told APP here that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 291 billion and Water and Power Development Authority would provide 67 per cent financing while remaining 37 per cent would provide by the government.

The local people had already transferred land for the project and it would help mitigate flooding in the area for ever but also generate 800 mw cheap hydel electricity.

They said that the contract for civil and electro-mechanical works of Mohmand Dam Project had already been awarded to a Joint Venture comprising the China Gezhouba Group of Companies (CGGC) of China and DESCON of Pakistan.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project would phenomenally contribute towards water, food and energy security of Pakistan.

They said that Mohmand Dam would go a long way in stabilising the national economy besides alleviating poverty and ushering in an era of development in the project area. Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is historic and unique in nature being constructed on River Swat in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On completion, the project will store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water, generate 800 megawatt (MW) of low-cost hydel electricity and help mitigating floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund has received over Rs 10.56 billion so far. The countrywide contribution to the fund stood at Rs 8.97 billion while the remaining Rs 1.59 billion were contributed by the expatriate Pakistanis, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistanis living in US remained the top among the foreign countries who donated Rs 564.810 million followed by UK from where a sum of Rs 388.69 million had been transferred to the dams fund so far.

Similarly, the fund also received Rs 146.32 million through the SMS service of various cellular companies in Pakistan.

According to details issued by the SBP, the top 10 institutional donors include Employees of government of Punjab with contribution of Rs 1.09 billion, Pak Army Rs 582.071 million, HQ CWO SPD Rs 201.093 million, Bahria Town, Rs 110.12 million and PAF with Rs 100.28 million.

Meanwhile, the SBP in a circular directed the banks not to charge any service fee including interchange fee, merchant discount rate, transaction fee etc on the donations/payments made to the dam fund through payment cards (debit, credit or prepaid cards).

The Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan established a Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund on July 10, 2018 to raise funds for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

The Court supervises the Fund and its Registrar operates its account directly.

Later, the Prime Minister of Pakistan announced to join efforts with the Chief Justice of Pakistan for this cause. Accordingly, the fund was renamed as “Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Fund for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam .