Share:

KAMALIA : Assistant Commissioner Rao Tasleem Akhtar chaired a meeting in his office to review arrangements for upcoming Eidul Fitr here the other day.

The meeting was attended by Chief Officer Municipal Committee Kamalia Rao Hamid Raza, DSP Kamalia Nasir Nawaz Thaheem, Municipal Officer (Infrastructure) Ch Shabbir Hussain, MS Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kamalia Dr Ameen, DDO (Health) Dr Kashif, Tehsildar Abid, Sub-Engineer Mudassar Iqbal and other officers.

Addressing the meeting, AC Kamalia Rao Tasleem Akhtar said that a control room had been set up at the Municipal Committee in connection with the upcoming Eidul Fitr that would work round the clock. He instructed the municipality officers to cancel the official holidays of their staff and present the duty roster to his office. He stated that FIRs would be filed on Eidul Fitr against one-wheelers as well as their parents. He added that some unscrupulous persons submitted false and baseless applications against civil servants and government employees, adding that Commissioner Faisalabad had taken notice and instructed the DCs and the ACs to compile a record of all such persons. He stated that these persons would be dealt with sternly, adding that they would be punished under PPC 182.

AC Rao Tasleem Akhtar also examined Help Desk Centre at Municipal Committee Chowk, Saddr Bazaar Kamalia. A number of male and female police force had been deployed at the Help Desk Centre which would provide protection to the shoppers and ensure the security of the bazaar on Eid. The citizens should contact the Help Desk Centre in case of any kind of complaint.

MOONSHINER BOOKED

Kamalia Saddr police arrested Javed Iqbal from Chak 712 G/B on a tip-off from a police informant.

They recovered 75 litres of lahan, 60 litres of liquor and distilling equipment from Javed. A case was filed against him at Kamalia Sadar police station.