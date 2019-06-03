Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has tightened the noose against former minister for information technology and PML-N leader Anusha Rehman and summoned her on June 19 to record her statement in the case related to the alleged illegal award of contract of the Next Generation Mobile Services.

Earlier, the NAB had recorded the statements of Anusha and Pakistan Telecom Authority’s former chairman Syed Ismail Shah and others in the alleged illegal contract of 3G and 4G mobile service case.

Ishaq Dar has been repeatedly summoned by NAB in the same case but he ignored the NAB notices.

Earlier, NAB Rawalpindi issued a notice to Rehman, which said: “Whereas, the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence, committed by you under the provision of NAO 1999 on the allegations of deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly causing a loss to the national exchequer, the misuse of authority and obtaining pecuniary advantage through corrupt, dishonest and illegal means etc during auction of NGMSA 2014 etc. Whereas the subject inquiry has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence regarding the auction of NGMSA, 2014 which relates to the said offence.”

NAB had also written a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board Revenue and the Election Commission of Pakistan to get bank accounts and assets details of Anusha and Ishaq Dar.

According to NAB officials, billions of rupees had been involved in the case and the NAB executive board had given an approval into the investigation.

He said, the accused in this case especially Anusha and Dar were not cooperating with the Bureau’s investigation team.

In 2014, Pakistan had raised $1.1 billion from 3G and 4G licences auction. Several national and multinational companies had taken part in the bidding.

According to the sources, the NAB had also issued summoned former PTA chairman in the same case and he would soon record his statement.