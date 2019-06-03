Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) has directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply during the forthcoming Eid holidays .

In a letter to the CEOs of DISCOs, PEPCO issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for continuity of electricity during Eidul Fitr holidays.

The CEOs were asked to follow the SOPs including there would be no power loadshedding during Eid holidays . Control room already set up at DISCOs Headquarters for Ramazan operation would also work round the clock for ensuring continuity of power supply.

The contact number should be published in print, website and social media for information of the public.