Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said relations between Pakistan and India were heading towards improvement.

Following Pulwama incident, both the countries had banned their airspace for each other for international flights. However, India had expressed her wish to lift the said ban as the fare of Indian planes went up thus creating trouble for their passengers.

Pakistan had always responded to their offer positively, he said, adding the recent development would help melt ice between the two countries.

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed these views at an Iftar dinner, hosted in his honour by social figure Makhdoom Zuhaib Gillani, here on Sunday.

He informed that his meeting with Indian foreign minister in Bishkek was not pre-planned. However, this meeting remained pleasant.

The foreign minister observed that Pakistan had extended an offer of talks to the new Indian government for resolving issues as talks were the only way forward for solution of problems between the two countries.

Shah Mehmood stated that Pakistan enjoyed friendly relationships with Saudi Arabia, Iran and other countries of the region. Pakistan was of view that the region could not afford any war, the FM said, adding Pakistan wanted peace in the region as was ready to play a part in easing tensions between Iran and America.

About OIC summit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that Pakistan had expressed its wish that all Muslim countries should jointly raise voice on the issue of blasphemy in order to make the west understand the importance of the issue. Pakistan also voice for permanent solution of Palestine issue, he added.

Qureshi said peace could only be maintained in Middle East by resolving the Palestine issue. Golan Heights were part of Syria and the whole Muslim world had immense reservations on it, he added.

Pakistan had also raised the issue of Indian Held Kashmir in the OIC. The voice and struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination could not be suppressed by the use of force as the UN reports on IHK also hinted severe human rights violations there.

Similarly, the issue was also taken up during European Union’s hearing and all parties parliamentary commission in England. The held Kashmir problems required immediate attention.

Responding to a question, Qureshi said the government would offer relief to the poor in the budget.

He also invited opposition parties to extend their suggestion about the budget. The opposition parties should give their proposals keeping in view the expenditures and resources as well as their input regarding inflation, Qureshi maintained.

He urged upon the nation to wait for some time as country would steer out of crisis soon.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government strongly believed in supremacy of Constitution and law.

To another question about PTM parliamentarians, Qureshi observed that Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were parliamentarians and their production orders could be issued but it was necessary to see the reason why both the parliamentarians were arrested. They remained involved in mudslinging on armed forces. It must be reviewed whether both the parliamentarians demonstrated responsibilities or not. It should also be reviewed whether they honoured their oath or not. Both the parliamentarians instigated people and attacked armed forces.

Those violated the country’s constitution, could not be loyal to the country, stated Qureshi.

About PTI’s reorganisation, Qureshi observed that PTI was an organised political party. The party’s positions were dissolved for reorganization of the party, he concluded.