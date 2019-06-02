Share:

RAWALPINDI - Residents of the city have been facing problems due to ever-increasing number of vehicles and lack of planning to increase parking space in the main city markets.

With the passage of time, the number of vehicles has increased but no serious effort was made by the high ups at the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to expand the parking space.

The visitors have to face problem to get parking space in the main bazaar and they had no option but to park their vehicles on main roads. “Parking in the Saddar is a difficult job. It will take more than an hour to find a vacant place to park vehicle.

I parked the vehicle in front of a shopping mall as there was no parking in its basement,” said Mohammad Bilal, a visitor to Adamjee Road.

Commercial plazas in Saddar have failed to allocate parking space for visitors. On Bank Road, Singapore Plaza, which have mobile phone shops, has encroached on road between Bank Road and Adamjee Road, and converted the road into a parking area.

RCB spokesperson Qaiser Mehmood said that the RCB will soon launch action against violators of the building bylaws who have not allocated parking space according to the law.

He said that the RCB had removed encroachments from pavements and roadsides in Saddar and other cantonment areas, in order to make it easier for motorists and pedestrians to move through the main commercial areas.