ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday criticised the government for creating market support fund to help billionaire brokers.

The government has been claiming scarcity of resources and getting ready to announce a tough budget loaded with taxes worth trillions but it has ample resources when it comes to helping billionaires, it said.

The newly established market support fund is, in fact, a broker support fund for which Rs20 billion have been earmarked while the process of approvals has been completed with unprecedented speed, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

He said that many rules and regulations were relaxed while the stock market regulator was kept out of the whole process which has raised questions about the whole matter.