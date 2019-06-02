Share:

Rawalpindi-The Ramazan T-20 night cricket tournament organised by Parks and Horticulture Authority in collaboration with District Sports Department and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi concluded here on Saturday night.

Final match of the tournament was played between Wasiq Qayyum Eleven, team from PP-12 and Rashid Hafeez Eleven, a team of PP-16 in Dhok Munshi Park ground in NA-52 and won by Rashid Hafeez Eleven.

MNA, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi was chief guest while MPAs, Wasiq Qayyum, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Commissioner Rawalpindi/DG PHA Muhammad Ali Randhawa were present on the occasion.

The Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood informed that 16 teams played total 24 pool matches.

The T-20 cricket tournament matches were played at different grounds simultaneously, he informed.

He said, the PHA was trying to arrange healthy activities for the youngsters as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The cricket teams from different constituencies of National and Provincial assemblies of Rawalpindi district under the supervision of respective MNAs and MPAs participated in the tournament, he added.

He said, the participation in sports activities is a symbol of living nations and its promotion is essential for the formation of healthy society.