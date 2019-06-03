Share:

KARACHI - Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab while reacting to press conference of Opposition Leader Firdos Shamim posed question what happened to Karachi package announced by Imran Khan?, adding that instead of fulfilling his promises, Niazi has snatched three important hospitals.

“Taking over control of three hospitals and shifting of Pakistan Air Lines headquarter to Islamabad are clear proof of enmity with Karachi,” the provincial advisor added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that PTI has done great loss of Karachi in last 10 months which is unprecedented in the history of financial hub of country. He said that Imran Khan frequently visits Karachi for raising funds for Shaukat Khanam Hospital and for his party but he has done nothing for development of this mega city.

“What has been given to Karachi in 10 months?” the provincial advisor said. He said that searching corruption from details released by Sindh government was a interesting achievement of Firdos Shamim. The advisor said that Firdos Shamim has himself admitted that Imran Khan was not happy with him and added that language and performance of Shamim Naqvi are so poor that his niebhourers might be agitated from him. He said that Firdos Shamim possessed very weak nerves and not fit for holding the position of opposition leader. When no expenditures were made on any scheme then how can one find corruption in such scheme? He said that Firdos Shamim should consult with someone well versed before making such illogical talks.

He offered the service of PPP workers to Firdos Shamim who were well trained and familiar with the democratic norms and democratic institutions. He said that there is grave scarcity of such person in party of Firdos Shamim.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Firdos Shamim has become joke because of his ridiculous mischief. Not only others but his own party members make fun of Firdos Shamim’s actions, the provincial advisor concluded.