The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) moved on Monday a reference in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking removal of State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul over alleged misuse of authority and lying.

PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt filed the reference, requesting the commission to disqualify Zartaj Gul as a member of parliament under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

She stated in the reference that the minister misused her authority and breached the oath of her office by writing a letter for her sister Shabnam Gul’s appointment in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta). Besides, she added, Zartaj Gul lied that her sister is a PhD holder.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP, Ms Pervez said her plea is not against a person but a cohort of treacherous people. “They are exposing themselves with their acts,” she said, referring to government ministers. She alleged Zartaj Gul misused her powers and her position.