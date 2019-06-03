Share:

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal said on Monday that the process of accountability will continue without any discrimination.

According to an official press statement, Javed Iqbal said that NAB is an impartial institution.

The NAB chairman said that corruption is on the rise and mega corruption cases will remain the focus as it will lead to reducing corruption at the lower tier as well.

He stated that in Pakistan, influential people were never completely held accountable.

There is an impression that the business community and investors fear the institution, said the chairman NAB , urging them to continue their positive work.

The chairman said that the authority’s primary work is against corruption among government officials and in public funds.

He added that those working for the betterment of the country will not have any complain from the anti-corruption watchdog.