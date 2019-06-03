Share:

SIALKOT - The federal government is contemplating to establish “Product Development Centre” (PDC) for Composite Based Sports Goods in the city costing Rs 487.97 million. Official sources told APP on Sunday that work on the proposed project would be carried out in near future. The basic purpose of establishing PDC is to enable sports goods industry to cope with the emerging technology of Composite Material and enter into the largest segment of Sports Goods export more than 55 percent of the sports goods were based on composite based. The proposed PDC will provide technical know-how, trained labour force, test facilities and prototype development services to the sports industry.

Service like facilitate in increasing exports of composite based sports goods, prototype production, provide skilled workforce to the industry, product testing, help develop imported machinery locally and enhance productivity by providing technical consultancy service to new and existing industrial units. The PDC will help and enable local industry to aggressively enter into the international market of composite based sports goods.