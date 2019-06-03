Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has dissolved all the existing organizations, structures, wings and sub-organizations of the party at all levels and across the country, according to the party officials. Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad on Sunday issued a notification in this regard.

All the party office-bearers would cease to hold office with immediate effect except few central office holders including Imran Khan, Chairman; Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Chief Organizer; Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman; Arshad Dad, Secretary General; Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Secretary Finance; Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Secretary Information and Dr. Abdullah Riar, Secretary OIC, according to the notification. “All existing organizations, structures, wings and sub-organizations of the party at all levels in the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and in the areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory stand dissolved, in consultation with the Chief Organizer, with immediate effect,” the notification read.