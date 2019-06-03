Share:

GILGIT : Minister Health Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rahid handed over keys of well equipped ambulances to DHOs of 11 districts of Gigit-Baltistan.

In this regard a ceremony was held here in Governor Office Gilgit on Sunday, where beside Dr.Yasmeen Rashid, Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Secretary GB Capt (Retd) Khurram Agha, General Secretary PTI GB Fathullah Khan, officials of Health Department.

She said that government of Punjab will help to establish a well equipped Trauma center in Gilgit Baltistan because it is necessary for the poor patients of GB.

She said that special teams of doctors from Punjab will visit GB after every month and 15 days to treat different patients in Trauma center and other fields.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has special message to the workers and members of Assembly that they should serve the poor masses and public irrespective of their political affiliation because it makes a difference between PTI and others political parties.

On the occasion, Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon welcomed Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and extended special thanks for donation of ambulances and hoped for further assistance to GB from the side of Punjab government.

Earlier, Secretary Health GB Raja Rasheed presented the detail of equipments donated by Punjab government to Health Department GB.