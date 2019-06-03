Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has announced to establish trauma centers in Gilgit-Baltistan.

She made this announcement while chairing a meeting along with Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

The Health Minister visited Gilgit-Baltistan on the invitation of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid said best medical facilities will be provided in Trauma centers and Punjab Health department will also extend its cooperation in other various health projects GB in future.

She said that the Trauma centers will be useful in case of any calamity in the region.

On the occasion, the Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid and Punjab government for this cooperation.

He lauded the step of Punjab Government’s reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Later, the Health Minister also handed over keys of eleven ambulances recently announced by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the area.