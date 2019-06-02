Share:

No water shortage during Eid days: WASA

RAWALPINDI - The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Tanveer said that there would be no shortage of water during Eid-ul-Fitr.

WASA has taken special measures for provision of water supply without interruption to its consumers. According to spokesman, the MD WASA said that a special cell had been established to deal with the emergency complaints.

He further said that staff’s vacations had been cancelled and the employees would perform their duties on the water complaint sections located at Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khaybane Sir Syed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chak Jalal Din, Dhama Syedan and Al Noor Colony. He appealed to the citizens not to waste the water.

However, the head office situated at Liaquat Bagh Murree road would remain close in Eid days.

CTP net 48 wheelers in Ramazan

RAWALPINDI -City Traffic Police under their ongoing drive against wheelers netted 48 during Ramazan while 48 FIRs under sections 99/A and 279 were also registered in New Town, Waris Khan and R.A. Bazaar police stations.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi Bin Yousaf, 1,500 motorcycles prepared for wheeling and other violations were also impounded under section-550. He said that a large number of underage drivers on rash and dangerous driving were issued tickets.

He said that special squads of CTP were taking action in accordance with the law against one-wheelers and car-skaters and making efforts to control the activity. Though, the activity was already being checked by traffic wardens but now, several other arrangements had been made to curb the activity.

Special squads comprising Traffic Wardens and District Police personnel were deployed at Murree Road, Flyovers, Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and other main city roads.

He informed that Traffic Police officers were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

The CTO said that strict action would also be taken against motorcycle mechanics, altering motorcycles for race and one-wheeling.

The cases under section 99/A and 279 would be registered against them and they would be sent behind the bars, he added.

He said that wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but they were also a threat for other road users that is why stern action was being taken against them.

The efforts to control the activity would continue and cases would be registered against one-wheelers, he added.

He said the citizens particularly parents should play their role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving were the main causes for fatal accidents.

400 rescuers to perform duty on Eid

RAWALPINDI - As many as 400 rescuers will perform duty on Eid-ul-Fitr to cope with any emergency, said a spokesman of rescue 1122.

Emergency response and management plans have been chalked out by all district emergency officers in consultation with all stakeholders in district emergency board meetings.

The plans will ensure effective and efficient management of any untoward incident during the Eid holidays. Special mobile rescue posts will provide optimum emergency cover at major Eid prayer venues.

The provincial monitoring cell and patient transfer services cell at Rescue 1122 Headquarters will remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of district emergency plans.