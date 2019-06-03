Share:

Electronic industry of Pakistan is on an upward trajectory, during the first quarter of fiscal year 2018-2019 the industry witnessed a growth of 7.8pc according to the estimate of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). In another report the air conditioner market in Pakistan is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2023. These figures are a result of improvement in electricity supply over the last couple of years and an extended summer season. All this has given a chance to new players in industry to meet the needs of ever increasing consumer base. EcoStar, which has already gained a significant market share in consumer electronics, has decided to launch its first air conditioner lineup.

Trends in air conditioning have changed a lot during last decade and only those companies have survived which have managed to keep up with the pace. Clean air technology, smart home technology and artificial intelligence are some of the most recent changes in air conditioning industry and inverter technology is slowly but steadily replacing the conventional cool only air conditioners.

EcoStar has become a household name in a very short span of time due to its state of the art technology, durability and cost effectiveness. After excelling in other consumer electronics this is the first time they are launching its air conditioner lineup. One of the most daunting challenges they had to face was to provide all latest features but keeping in mind the affordability and power efficiency. The increasing inflation due to the increasing crude oil prices in global market as well as a debilitating economy has reduced the purchasing power of middle class so competition in air conditioning industry is at the highest point ever.

The first on the list is the G-Smart series which comprises of three different models. Each one of them has a very sleek design. This series is available in 12K, 18K and 24K British thermal unit (BTUs) which indicates that it can remove heat to a significant amount. Moreover, this series comes with environment protective coating and gold fin evaporator and condenser. The most amazing thing about G-smart series is that it runs at a very low voltage of just 130V which makes it very cost effective. Adding on it has a Wi-Fi operating system which can be operated through a mobile app,

The second series is the EcoStar Crown series which is once again available in 12K, 18K and 24K BTU. It operates at a surprisingly low voltage of just 140V and provides 4D Long Air Throw up to 40 feet. . Moreover, this series comes with environment protective coating and gold fin evaporator and condenser

Another superior series is the Arctic series. It runs at a voltage of 150V and along with other qualities it has two very special features, follow me and eco mode. The follow me feature is a built in temperature sensor in remote control which senses the surrounding temperature so that unit can adjust room temperature more accurately to give the user comfort. Eco mode on the other hand sets the AC temperature at 24 degree C.

If we look at the inverter options available IceBerg series is noteworthy. It comes in 24K BTU and uses R410a Refrigerant. Inverter can produce various AC voltages as needed or may run compressor motor at different frequency if required thus ensuring fast cooling and energy saving up to 50%.

Lastly there is EcoStar Glory series; it is a fixed speed, cool only air conditioner that has a low running voltage of 140V. It provides 4D long air throw up to 66 feet which ensures that each and every corner of the room is uniformly cooled.DWP Group is the official distributor of EcoStar that ensures nationwide availability of its products, along with prompt after-sales support, through an extensive network of outlets.