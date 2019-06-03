Share:

A resolution has on Monday been submitted against Minister of State for Climate Change and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul in the Punjab Assembly .

The resolution – tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Azma Bukhari – demands action against the state minister under Article-62, and stresses that Zartaj Gul should be disqualified as she is not fit for the job.

It has been maintained in the resolution that Zartaj Gul misused her designation and got her sister – Shabnam Gul – appointed as the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) director by using political influence.

The resolution stated, “Zartaj Gul wrote a letter to the interior secretary for the appointment of Shabnam Gul who neither has any experience regarding the counter-terrorism field nor any related research work.

“Shabnam Gul was working as assistant professor in the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and could not complete her PhD in Political Science even after a period of nine years.”

Let it be known that the federal government had appointed Shabnam Gul as the director of NACTA for three years – the move which was widely criticized on the social media.

Zartaj Gul telephoned Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan for her sister’s appointment and subsequently wrote a letter to him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and directed Zartaj Gul to withdraw her letter to NACTA for the appointment of her sister as the director.