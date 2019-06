Share:

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi tomorrow ( Tuesday) to decide about the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 Hijri or otherwise.

Chairman of the Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will preside over the meeting.

The Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also meetings tomorrow.