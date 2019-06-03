Share:

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would conduct second balloting to distribute additional 9,474 quota among the unsuccessful applicants of Government Hajj Scheme on June 03, (Monday), spokesman of the ministry said.

In a statement, he said the Saudi Government had given an additional quota of 16,000 to Pakistan, of which 60 percent (9,474) would be allocated to the remaining applicants of Government Hajj Scheme, who were declared unsuccessful in recent balloting.

He said all unsuccessful applicants would be included in the balloting despite withdrawing money from their respective bank branches.

In case of selection they would have to deposit dues within four days time.

As many as 216,542 applications were received this year, out of which 107, 526 were declared successful in a balloting conducted on March 11, 2019. He said out of the total additional quota of 16,000, 40 percent (6,526) would be allotted to eligible registered Hajj Group Organisers.

As per the Haj Policy 2019 released by the ministry of religious affairs, a total of 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year.