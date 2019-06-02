Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi District Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eid ul Fitr prayers, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Faisal Rana.

Tight security arrangements would be made for 961 mosques, 71 Imambargahs and 82 open places of the district for Eid ul Fitr prayers, he added.

The District police would deploy more than 2,000 security officials at 1114 places where Muslims would offer Eid prayers.

There would be no permission to park vehicles, motorcycles, cycles and handcarts near mosques and Imambarghas.

All out efforts would be made for the protection of the citizens and best possible arrangements would be made in the regard.

Police patrolling system had been strengthened in the district, he added.

Rawalpindi District Police had devised a security plan for Ramazan bazaars, mosques, Imambargahs and major markets while over 1500 cops and 400 national volunteers were deployed in the city.

He said that Rawalpindi district police had finalized elaborate security arrangements for Ramazan.

Enhanced number of cops were be deployed on security duty for 2,088 mosques, 87 Imambarghas and other important places in the district, he said.

Under the security plan Police personnel, Police national volunteers, private security guards and ladies Police were deployed for security of all important places in the district.

He said the Police had made foolproof security arrangements for the holy month in consultation with traders, ulema and members of peace committees.

As many as 25 special Police check posts were set up in the city particularly at commercial areas to ensure security of the citizens, he added.

The mosques and Imambarghas had been divided into three categories and three Police personnel were deployed on every A category mosque, he added.

Special security plan was devised for last Ashra of Ramadan, Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr, he said adding, special check posts were established for the checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

He said that people should keep an eye on suspected persons to avoid any untoward incident. Police would remain high alert to maintain law and order situation in and around the city, he added.

He informed that police officers would also visit houses of 104 martyrs of Rawalpindi district police on Eid and eid gifts would be presented to their family members.

RTA warns transporters of action

on overcharging

Regional Transport Authority warned transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with the families.

According to Secretary RTA Khalid Yameen Satti, it is common feature that with the coming of Eid, people go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the home bound citizens by charging exorbitant rates.

He said that stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.

The staff concerned had been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans especially before Eid ul Fitr, he said.

The checking would be carried out randomly at different places. Strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.

He informed that a meeting in this regard was arranged and the transporters had been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

The transporters had also been warned of strict action against overcharging and overloading. He requested the commuters to cooperate with the authorities concerned and inform on RTA’s complaint cell number 051-9270011, if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them.

He said that special squads had been deployed to conduct raids to check overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters moving to their native towns to celebrate the festive occasion with their families.