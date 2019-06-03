Share:

KARACHI - Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said that despite receiving billions from the federal government, the Sindh government has failed to utilise funds for the key projects in the province.

“It is due to delaying tactics on implementation of the projects that expenditure costs of the some of the key projects of the province had increased manifold,” he said while addressing a presser at the Insaf House in Karachi along with PTI lawmakers and office-bearers on Sunday.

The opposition leader blamed that the allocation for water treatment schemes and bulk water supply project K-IV has been increased manifold.

“The allocation for water treatment schemes was hiked from Rs 8 billion to Rs 36 billion while the K-IV project estimation has also increase twice or thrice of its initial value due to delay in implementation of the projects,” he said adding that the federal government had released its initial promised amount of Rs 12 billion [fifty percent share of the project] to the province but the provincial government is yet to release its share.

Naqvi said that the masses are fed up with water shortages in the city and PTI will not leave them alone in the crisis as they had elected the representatives of Imran Khan in the polls.

He further lamented the Sindh government for not fulfilling its budgetary announcements on completion of transport projects in the province, saying that green and orange line projects were initiated simultaneously but the former initiated by federal government has a complete infrastructure laid down and the lattar is yet to be initiated.

“The red, blue, purple and yellow line projects announced by the Sindh government some years back are yet to be seen anywhere,” he lamented saying that their only aim is to announce projects in budget without implementing them for years and earn illegal money in its name.

He further rejected the claim from CM Sindh that the federal government has not included Sindh projects and said that Rs 66 billion projects for Sindh province are included in PSDP for next fiscal year.

He further demanded the federal government to link transfer of National Finance Commission (NFC) with Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) so that the Karachi and other parts of the province could have their due share at grass root level from the provincial budget.

He further announced that the PTI would present a shadow provincial budget on June 12. “PTI lawmaker Bilal Ghaffar will present it,” he added.

The PTI lawmaker also rejected that any moves were made for reversing the 18th amendment and bringing presidential system in the country. “These issues were only raised by PPPP to hide its top leadership’s illegalities behind this slogan,” he said.

The PTI Karachi chief and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said that it was matter of shame for PPPP lawmakers that despite receiving billions of funds every year they are unable to change the fate of the province.

“The problems faced by the province have increased multi-dimensional despite expenditure of billions of funds,” he said.

He said that PPP is making hue and cry over taking over of three Karachi hospitals by federal authorities but is yet to divert attention towards the serious water shortage issues in the metropolis that earns 90 percent revenues for the province.

“The agriculture tax revenue target of the province was Rs 2 billion but they were only able to collect Rs 220 million,” he said.

“The Rs 162 billion Karachi package from the prime minister will have a massive impact on the infrastructure of Karachi,” concluded the lawmaker.