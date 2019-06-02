Share:

Larkana has turned into an AIDS cesspool, with the number of patients in Sindh increasing day by day, The rise in patients have taken a terrible human toll, laying claim to millions of lives, inflicting pain and grief, causing fright and uncertainty and threatening economic devastation. According to reports, some 23,000 HIV cases have been registered across the country, with the frightening figure of 571 HIV patients surged in Ratodero, Taulka of Larkana.

HIV infection is growing in this ill-fated district of Sindh. People of Pakistan are already grinding in extreme poverty and the burden of this deadly disease has further left them bereft of a healthy life. The reasons for the high figures of HIV/AIDS districts include unlicensed medical practitioners, local quacks, and large-scale medical malpractice via used syringes, tainted razor blades used by street barbers and intercourse with an already infected partner. However, Media has to work with the Government of Sindh to help address this gravest issue.

There is no denying that during the last three decades, the HIV epidemic has been an incomprehensible calamity. We need to fight this deadly disease with unflinching will and valour.

NASIR SOOMRO,

Karachi, May 21.