LONDON-Hollywood star Sophie Turner has revealed she hopes she can help to change attitudes towards depression and anxiety.

The 23-year-old actress - who is married to pop star Joe Jonas - has previously admitted to attending therapy sessions for anxiety and depression, and Sophie is hoping she can encourage people to adopt a more open-minded attitude towards the issues.

The British actress told PorterEdit magazine: ‘’My parents are still like, ‘Why do you go to therapy?’ and I’m like, ‘Because I’m depressed, remember?’ ‘’It’s a very British thing - that idea you should just get on with it, ‘chin up.’ Therapy is seen as a bit self-indulgent, a bit soft. But therapy and medication have helped me immeasurably.’’ Sophie thinks it’s important to talk more openly and honestly about mental health issues.