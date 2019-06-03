Share:

SIALKOT : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of all the orphan children at SOS Sialkot village at village Khambraanwala, about 35km away from here.

On the occasion, she mingled with them and shook hands with the children at the SOS village. She distributed Rs5,000 each as Eidi to the children (total of Rs0.2 million) on behalf of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On this occasion, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that these children are the bright future of Pakistan, saying that the government is committed to providing them better education facilities for their physical and mental growth to enable them serve the nation and the country in a better manner in future.

She said that the government would introduce better reforms to protect the future of the children.

She also distributed Eid gifts to all the orphan children and announced providing them cricket bats, having signature of Prime Minister Imran Khan after Eid.

She also saluted the children and hugged.