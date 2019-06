Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH : Police arrested three brothers for killing a farmer and injuring two others in Chak 95/JB, Gojra here on Sunday.

Police said that the accused brothers namely Usman, Rizwan and Adnan opened fire on their opponents. Zahid was killed in their firing while Anwar and Basharat were injured. They were admitted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Police arrested the accused and launched investigation.