TOBA TEK SINGH : The teams of Irrigation Department and District Administration caught three farmers red-handed stealing canal water here the other day.

A press release issued here said that cases had been registered at police stations under sections 154,440 and 430 of PPC against the accused farmers namely Mukhtar Ahmed of Chak 484/JB, Shahida Parveen of Gojra and Tahir Nasim of Nawan Lahore. However, no arrest has been made so far.

INJURED

Two labourers came under heavy pile of earth when they were digging a well for the installation of a tube well in Chak 294/GB here the other night. Rescue 1122 said both labourers - Umer Shehbaz (20) and Shehzad Majeed (30) - were rescued alive after a hectic effort of several hours. Both were rushed to district headquarters hospital where doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital due to their critical condition.