Share:

LONDON-‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’ singer Tom Grennan wants to write a song with former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher, and is hopeful a collaboration can happen with his hero. Tom Grennan wants to write a song for Liam Gallagher.

The 23-year-old star idolises the former Oasis rocker, and he revealed his dream would be to collaborate with the ‘Wall of Glass’ hitmaker after meeting him ‘’a few times’’ before.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ‘’I’d like to do a song with Liam, we’ll have to see what happens. Liam is a ledge, I’ve met him a few times know and he’s just a proper nice geezer and someone that I’ve always looked up to.

‘’He is who he is, I would never knock him for that, he’s great. I hope it happens.’’ And the ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’ singer has some advice of his own for budding songwriters, as he urged musicians to put creativity and originality above ‘’chasing’’ a chart topper.

‘’That’s what I’m not doing, I’m not chasing that big hit, I’m doing what I’m doing. I’m not trying to be anybody else, I’m not giving a f**k about anyone else, I’m just doing my thing and I’m enjoying that.