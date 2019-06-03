Share:

LAHORE - Due to the recent rise in petroleum prices, a subsequent increase in train fare by two to 15 percent seems likely, sources informed on Sunday. Sources said that federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed will likely announce about the increase. The new hike in AC Sleeper will likely be 15 percent, AC Business 10 percent and Economy class two to five percent. According to Railways officials, that daily more than 0.4 million litre diesel is used for train operations and with an increase of 4.5 rupees per litre, it becomes an additional burden of Rs2.25 million.

It is pertinent to mention that last year in December, Railways raised fare by seven to 11 percent. As the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner, a special train left Quetta for Rawalpindi today, reaching tomorrow at 6 pm. Meanwhile, the schedule of trains at Lahore Railway station faced irregularities and passengers waited at the station for hours to get their respective trains.